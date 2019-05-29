Georgia mother reportedly left 2 children locked in hot, sealed car

AGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia mother is facing charges of cruelty after deputies say she left an 8-year-old and a 7-month-old alone in a hot car, according to WRDW.

Deputies reportedly responded to the parking lot of the Biotest Plasma Center where two children were sitting in a Honda Accord. The vehicle read the outside temperature as over 100 degrees.

WRDW reported the windows were closed and no air conditioning was running in the car.

Deputies saw one child in the back seat, unconscious and covered in feces; the other was alert in the front seat and able to be talked through unlocking the car.

The children were removed from the car, given water and taken to a hospital while deputies arrested their mother, Jessica Reynolds, inside the building, according to WRDW.

The children were released to their grandmother, and Reynolds was charged with cruelty to children.