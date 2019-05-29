Garden Fresh Eggplant 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Our great friend of the show, Chef Ausar AriAnkh is also sharing delicious and easy to prepare recipes in the kitchen with us. He stopped by today to pass along his recipe for Eggplant Sandwiches with a tasty aioli. Enjoy Chef Ausar's kitchen magic Saturday, June 1st from 5-8pm and on Sunday, June 2nd for brunch from noon to 3pm at Firehouse 15 on Meadowbridge Rd. For more information visit: www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

Panko & Parmesan Encrusted Eggplant Sandwiches w/ Fresh Basil Aioli

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 large eggplant (about 1 pound), trimmed and cut into scant 1/2-inch rounds

Himalayan Sea salt, freshly ground pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying

2 large eggs

1 cup flour

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

8 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

4 Brioche buns, split

One jar of marinara sauce of your choice warmed in a small pot

8 thin slices provolone cheese (4 ounces)

1 cup fresh basil leaves

1 cup of Basil Aioli

½ stick of butter whipped with parsley and fresh thyme

Instructions

1) Sprinkle Sea salt evenly over eggplant slices. Arrange on a paper towel-lined baking sheet and let sit 15 minutes.

2) Heat ½-inch of oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot to 350°. Create a standard breading procedure by placing whisked eggs in a shallow bowl, flour in another shallow bowl, and panko, parmesan cheese and parsley in another.

3) Pat eggplant dry, pressing between the paper towels to remove excess moisture. Dredge eggplant in flour, shake off excess, now dip in eggs and lastly the panko. Press the eggplant firmly in the panko to get good adherence.

4) Working in batches, carefully fry eggplant in oil, until the eggplant is tender and the crust is deep golden brown and crisp on all sides, about 5 minutes, turning halfway through. Transfer to a wire rack to cool, season immediately with salt and sprinkle with parmesan.

5) Preheat the oven to broil. Brush buns with Herb butter and toast in a pan on medium high heat until golden brown, about 1 minute.

6) Spoon a tablespoon of sauce over each bottom bun and stack one eggplant slice on top of the sauce. Spoon another tablespoon of sauce over each eggplant slice. Top with another eggplant slice and spoon another 2 tablespoons on top of each slice. Top with provolone cheese and broil until cheese is golden and bubbly, about 1 minute.

7) Put Basil Aioli on top bun and close the sandwich. Serve with warm marinara sauce. Enjoy!!!

Basil Aioli

Makes 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

½ teaspoon Himalayan Sea Salt

Instructions

1) Mix all ingredients in a small mixing bowl until well combined. Enjoy