Broad Appetit 2019: Foodie paradise returns to Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. — The Broad Appetit food festival is back, serving up mini dishes from more than 70 of Richmond’s best restaurants and chefs.

The widely popular food festival returns, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday, June 2 on Broad Street between Henry and Adams Streets, one block east of Belvidere Street.

Admission to the foodie paradise is free.

Attendees can enjoy dishes from dozens of the best restaurants in the city, two live music stages, a chef demo stage, as well as vendors selling clothes and jewelry, all for a great cause.

Broad Appetit is a fundraiser for the hunger relief organization FeedMore, who distributed more than 21 million meals last year. The mission of the 12th annual event is to provide an affordable local food festival that is locally driven and regionally appealing.

New this year, vendors will now accept credit cards for the first time. Attendees are still asked to bring cash, along with their appetites of course.

This year small plates will cost $4, up one dollar from previous years.

“That extra dollar goes into the creativity, the quality of the ingredients that the chefs put into their dishes,” event organizer Tracey Leverty said.

Each restaurant participating at Broad Appetit creates a mini dish. Those dishes can range from seafood, burgers, salads, and sandwiches, to deserts like cake and cookies.

For example, Mama J’s will serve catfish nuggets, mac and cheese, collard greens, and cornbread squares. The Tobacco Company Restaurant will serve a main dish of Midnight in Virginia Smoked Virginia-raised pork shoulder and pork loin with a smoked chicken bowl as their healthy option. Boka Taco will serve signature and premium tacos​ as well as a dessert taco for something sweet.

“You’ve got your usual suspects (restaurants) along with all the new ones that hear have opened up throughout the year,” Leverty added. “This is our chance to try them.”

A list featuring some of the dishes can be read here, but not all chefs have announced their plans.

VIRGINIA DRINKS LOCAL

The festival will also feature several of Virginia’s finest craft beers and wine on tap.

This year and you can sample each one with a special sampling cup which is available for $6 and includes 2 sampling tickets – additional sample tickets are available for $1 each.

For the full list of beers and wines at the festival, click here.

MAP

MUSIC SCHEDULE

Henry Street Stage

11 am – 11:45 am Hit By A Train

12 pm – 12:45 pm Tin Can Fish Band

1 pm – 1:45 pm Mark Daniels Band

2 pm – 2:45 pm Hazeltone

3 pm – 3:4 5pm Elana Lisa & The Hot Mess

4 pm – 4:45 pm Soul Proprietors

4:45 pm BEST DISH AWARDS presented by Richmond magazine

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Johnny Lee Long

Metro Sound Stage

11 am – 12 pm Corey Axt

12:15 pm – 1 pm Hazy Dave & The Mission Band

1:15 pm – 2 pm Love Redemption

2:15 pm – 3 pm Mothers Little Helpers

3:15 pm – 4 pm Evolution of the Groove

4:15 pm – 5 pm Soul Providers

5:15 pm – 6:00 pm Just Us Band

PARKING

Off-street public parking is available at several decks and surface lots on a first-come, first-serve basis, including West Broad Street Deck, VCU Parking decks on Henry Street and the JL lot on Jefferson. See more here.