Biden believes impeachment may be unavoidable, campaign spokesperson says

A spokesperson for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign told CNN that special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement today reiterated two points: one, that Russia continues to meddle, a reality Trump can’t ignore, and two, Congress continue to investigate.

“What is truly troubling is that we have seen this President and this Administration engaging in flagrant, open attacks on the rule of law by throwing up roadblocks early in the stages of Congress’ investigation,” the spokesperson said. “Not only that, President Trump is now directing an extraordinary internal vendetta against law enforcement and intelligence community investigators who were doing their job.”

On impeachment, Biden sides with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has urged caution from progressives who have pushed for impeachment proceedings to begin.

“Vice President Biden agrees with Speaker Pelosi that no one would relish what would certainly be a divisive impeachment process, but that it may be unavoidable if this Administration continues on its path,” the spokesperson said.

They added, “Vice President Biden will continue to make the case as to why President Trump should not be re-elected. That is the surefire way to get him out of office.”