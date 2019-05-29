× American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Greater Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds are set to participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Greater Richmond this weekend at Pocahontas Middle School. The Relay For Life movement inspires the community to celebrate friends and family members who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and help fight cancer in the community.

Relay For Life of Greater Richmond is Saturday, June 1, from 4 – 10 p.m., at Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road in Henrico. The opening Ceremony begins at 4 p.m.; the Survivor & Caregiver Lap (Reception to follow) is at 6:00 p.m. and the Luminaria Ceremony is at 9:15 p.m.

For more information on this and upcoming Relays For Life Events, visit

June 1, 2019

Relay For Life of Greater Richmond – www.relayforlife.org/rva

Relay For Life of Powhatan – www.relayforlife.org/powhatanva

June 8, 2019

Relay For Life of Northern Neck – www.relayforlife.org/nneckva

June 15, 2019