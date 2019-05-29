A janitor becomes a millionaire with a lottery win. But he says he won’t quit his job

A Canadian man became $5 million ($7 million CAD) richer after winning the British Columbia Lottery, but he has no plans to leave his job as a janitor.

Just a few days after celebrating his 58th birthday, Vito Halasan matched all six numbers to win the jackpot from the April 27 draw.

“I have really blurry vision, so I had to hold the ticket right up to my face,” Halasan said in a release. “I couldn’t believe it.”

He called his daughter in a panic after realizing what had happened.

“He sat me down at the table,” his daughter said. “And then he whispered really quietly to me that he won $7 million [in Canadian dollars].”

But she didn’t believe him.

“We had to check online several times,” she said.

Halasan’s family moved to Canada from the Philippines in 2009. Now, he says he can provide the life he has dreamed of for his three children and four grandchildren.

He’s buying them a house.

“I buy lottery tickets, so I can dream,” Halasan said. “I dream of being able to take care of my kids and make their future better.”

And while he’s not quitting, Halasan said he’ll probably scale back his hours.