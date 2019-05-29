3 found dead in Spotsylvania home

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are investigating after three people were found dead inside a Spotsylvania County home Wednesday morning.

At around 9 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 8300 Arlene Acres Drive after someone found a dead body. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a total of three dead bodies inside the home.

Investigators are calling the deaths “suspicious” in nature.

Per @SpotsySheriff: someone came to this home on Arlene Acres Dr. to check on the people living here. Found a dead body and called deputies. Three bodies found inside home. ME and forensics currently investigating “suspicious deaths.” @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/odm9NMyZBX — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) May 29, 2019

Authorities have not identified the three victims at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822 or 800-928-5822.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.