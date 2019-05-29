19-year-old wanted for rape in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Police detectives are searching for a 19-year-old who is accused of rape.

Carlos Mario Carcamo Deleon is wanted for rape.

The teen is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Carcamo Deleon was named one of Chesterfield County’s Fugitives of the Week during the week of May 13.

Anyone with information about Carcamo Deleon’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

