Virginia ABC offers 20% off for Cyber DAD-Day

RICHMOND, Va. — If your dad enjoys adult beverages like a gin and tonic, scotch on the rocks, or an Old-Fashioned, Virginia ABC is offering a special deal just in time for Father’s Day.

On Monday, June 3, Virginia ABC will offer an online-only discount for Cyber DAD-Day.

Any purchase of $100 or more (pre-tax) made on Virginia ABC’s website will have a 20% off discount automatically applied at checkout from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

The deal is for one day only.

Customers can place an online order for pickup in any store of their choosing. If that store has the product(s) in stock, the order will be available for pickup within 48 hours.

If a product is being ordered from the warehouse in Richmond and shipped to the store, it will be available for pickup within 14 days.