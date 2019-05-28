Second Street Bistro’s Burger brings big flavor 

Posted 1:34 pm, May 28, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Chris Long from Second Street Bistro in Williamsburg made his debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and seared up a delicious Carolina Burger made with homemade Pimento Cheese. For more information you can visit https://www.secondst.com/

Carolina Burger

Ingredients

8 oz                  Burger Patty

1 each               Brioche Bun, Toasted

2 each               Tomato Slices

3 each               Red Onion Rings

As needed          Iceberg

8 each               Kosher Dill Slices

3 each               Apple Wood Smoked Bacon

3 oz                  Pimento Cheese (Recipe Follows)

Procedure

1). Season Burger Patty with Salt and Pepper and cook to temp.

2). Top Burger patty with Bacon and Pimento Cheese, place under the broiler till cheese is warm and gooey.

3). Assemble Burger and ENJOY!

Pimento Cheese

 

Ingredients

2#                                    Cream Cheese, room temp

1#                                    Cheddar Cheese

1#                                    Jack Cheese

2 oz                                  Rst Red Pepper, Chopped Small

2 oz                                  Rst Red Pepper, Pureed

1.33 cups                           Mayo

2 tsp                                 Salt

2 tsp                                 Sugar

2 tsp                                 Onion Powder

2 tsp                                 Garlic Powder

2 tsp                                 Parsley

 

Procedure

1). In a large bowl, combine all ingredients till well mixed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.