Second Street Bistro’s Burger brings big flavor 

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Chris Long from Second Street Bistro in Williamsburg made his debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and seared up a delicious Carolina Burger made with homemade Pimento Cheese. For more information you can visit https://www.secondst.com/

Carolina Burger

Ingredients

8 oz Burger Patty

1 each Brioche Bun, Toasted

2 each Tomato Slices

3 each Red Onion Rings

As needed Iceberg

8 each Kosher Dill Slices

3 each Apple Wood Smoked Bacon

3 oz Pimento Cheese (Recipe Follows)

Procedure

1). Season Burger Patty with Salt and Pepper and cook to temp.

2). Top Burger patty with Bacon and Pimento Cheese, place under the broiler till cheese is warm and gooey.

3). Assemble Burger and ENJOY!

Pimento Cheese

Ingredients

2# Cream Cheese, room temp

1# Cheddar Cheese

1# Jack Cheese

2 oz Rst Red Pepper, Chopped Small

2 oz Rst Red Pepper, Pureed

1.33 cups Mayo

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp Sugar

2 tsp Onion Powder

2 tsp Garlic Powder

2 tsp Parsley

Procedure

1). In a large bowl, combine all ingredients till well mixed.