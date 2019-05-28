Richmond spice royalty asks $3.25 million for riverfront home

Posted 7:15 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, May 28, 2019

The house property at 4634 Butte Road. (Photos courtesy CVRMLS)

RICHMOND, Va. — A top executive at Richmond’s resident spice-making giant is selling his 5-acre riverside estate in one of the pricier residential real estate listings to hit the market in recent months.

Mark and Victoria Sauer put their residence at 4634 Butte Road up for sale last week with an asking price of $3.25 million. Mark Sauer is executive vice president of sales at C.F. Sauer Co.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.