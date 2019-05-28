Richmond City Council votes to transfer millions to make up for budget shortfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council decided Tuesday to transfer money across departments to make up for a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Several departments throughout the city of Richmond are on the brink of running out of money before June 30th, the end of the current budget year.

Thee council decided to transfer money from other departments to make up for the shortfall, but the decision did not come without opposition.

Second district councilwoman Kim Gray Fifth district councilmen Parker Agelasto questioned the legality of tapping into the rainy day fund. Other council members say they don't agree with the timing or approach of mayor levar stoney's administration.

"This needs to be corrected at a very minimum because we can say we know where this money is going... but it needs to be spelled out because these are laws and ordinances," Gray said.

Ultimately the council decided in a six to three vote to approve the transfers.