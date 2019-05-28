Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Host Bill Bevins stopped by Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum and checked out a beautiful 1969 RV. The special camper is on display for a special exhibit and Tourism Director Martha Burton, from Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, shared a special preview of the event exclusively with us.

You can take part in the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” from April 20th through June 8th. For more information you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}