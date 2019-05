HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash has closed the right and center lanes on Interstate 95 in Henrico, according to VDOT.

The incident took place between Brook Road (mm 81) and Chamberlayne Avenue (mm 82).

The crash initially closed southbound lanes as well, but those lanes have since reopened.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.