Changes ahead for Gusti Restaurant Equipment & Supply

RICHMOND, Va. — Joe Gusti recalls what the neighborhood was like when he opened his Gusti Restaurant Equipment & Supply at 2923 W. Broad St. in 1992.

“It was dead,” said Gusti, a native Richmonder who started the business with his brother Tony, buying restaurant equipment and furniture from landlords and restaurant owners or through auctions. “After 5 p.m. people would clear out of here … and you definitely didn’t want to be around here at night.”

But after nearly three decades in business, change in recent years has been a constant in the neighboring Museum District and across Broad in Scott’s Addition.

