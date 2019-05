Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Some say the best part about being a grandparent is spoiling their grandchildren and then giving them back to their parents. According to AARP, many grandparents are doing a lot for their grandchildren, especially when it comes to money. Local money expert JB Bryan stopped by our studio and discussed AARP’s recent findings with us.

JB Bryan hosts free weekly money seminars and webinars. To learn more about those, and to register, you can visit www.JBBRYAN.com.