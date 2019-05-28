Win VIP tickets to All-Star Country Music Jam with Big & Rich at Richmond Raceway

Posted 12:00 am, May 28, 2019, by

CBS 6, Richmond Raceway and The Richmond Flying Squirrels are giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to the All-Star Country Music Jam with Big & Rich Monday, July 8 at Richmond Raceway.

The event also features Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister, Mickie James and the Heaters.

Two randomly selected winners will score two VIP tickets as well as meet-and-greet passes.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here or fill out the form below for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners Wednesday, June 12.

Click here if you would like to buy tickets.

*Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.