× Free Kings Dominion tickets for police officers, firefighters and EMS

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion is offering free admission to active firefighters, police officers, EMS workers, and other first responders as part of the theme park’s Public Safety Appreciation Day. Free admission is valid June 3 through June 9.

In addition to the free admission, when park goers buy a special $30 Public Safety Appreciation Days ticket, $2 will be donated to the Virginia Public Safety Foundation’s Line of Duty Death Grant.

“The Virginia Public Safety Foundation is glad for this opportunity to partner with Kings Dominion in giving back to our commonwealth’s first responders,” Lisa Schaffner, Virginia Public Safety Foundation President, said. “The Public Safety Appreciation Days are an opportunity for fun and relaxation as well as support for times when our police and firefighters need it most.”

A valid police, fire or EMS ID must be presented at Kings Dominion to be granted free park admission.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

