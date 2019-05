Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Police are investigating a death after firefighters responded to a fire at a senior living facility Tuesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at Dominion Place, located at 1025 West Grace Street at about 12:30 a.m., and extinguished a small cooking fire inside a room.

A person in the room suffered a medical emergency. That person was taken to the hospital and later passed away.

The cause of death has not been determined.