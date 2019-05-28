Channel Your Inner Child 

Posted 1:43 pm, May 28, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va – Teams of 5-8 people will compete in events like a water balloon toss, three-legged race, capture the flag, cornhole and tug of war! The 4th Annual Field Day RVA 2019 will take place Saturday, June 1st. Check-in starts at 10:30 and the competition begins at 11.  Zack Francis and Ronee Davis shared the fun details.  To find out more or to register your team go to: http://www.fielddayrva.org/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.