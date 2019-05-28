Channel Your Inner Child 

RICHMOND, Va – Teams of 5-8 people will compete in events like a water balloon toss, three-legged race, capture the flag, cornhole and tug of war! The 4th Annual Field Day RVA 2019 will take place Saturday, June 1st. Check-in starts at 10:30 and the competition begins at 11. Zack Francis and Ronee Davis shared the fun details. To find out more or to register your team go to: http://www.fielddayrva.org/
