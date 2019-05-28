× New non-stop flights connect Richmond to New York City

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond travelers will soon have new non-stop flight options in New York City. American Airlines announced Tuesday it would add three non-stop flights between Richmond International Airport and New York’s JFK airport starting November 21.

“Richmond is a welcome addition to our various non-stop options and a very important city in our growing destination portfolio for New Yorkers,” Jim Carter, Vice President of Sales, for American’s Eastern Division, said.

American already offers some daily non-stop flights between Richmond and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

United and Delta also offers direct flights from Richmond to New York-area airports.

“Richmond International Airport (RIC) welcomes new service from American Airlines,” Capital Region Airport Commission president and CEO Jon E. Mathiasen, said. “We’re absolutely thrilled to have more American options to the Big Apple. New York is a high-demand destination for Virginia’s Capital Region and JFK access with American not only gives us more ways to fly to New York, but it also opens up additional access to the West Coast and several top-tier European markets.”