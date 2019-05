PHILADELPHIA — The University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse team won the 2019 NCAA title defeating defending champion Yale.

The final score was 13-9.

It’s Virginia’s sixth national lacrosse title and first since 2011.

The win comes 49 days after the University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team won the 2019 NCAA title.

Virginia becomes just the third school, joining Duke and North Carolina, to win both titles in the same year.