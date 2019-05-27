Off-leash dog kills leashed dog at Virginia Beach park

Man killed on Cary Street
Posted 10:44 am, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, May 27, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a dog at a Virginia Beach park.

“Officers were dispatched to the park at 31st Street and Boardwalk for a report of a fight,” a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said about the Sunday evening incident. “As officers arrived on scene they discovered there had not been a fight, rather, an off leash pit bull had attacked another dog that was on a leash at the park.​”

Officers followed the attacking dog and captured it near Pinewood Drive.

The attacked dog, described as a Yorkshire Terrier/Shih Tzu mixed breed, died as a result of the attack, police said.

No people were hurt.

Police have not yet announced what charges the pit bull’s owner will face.

Additional information about the incident has not yet been released.

