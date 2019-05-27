Glen Allen driver hurt in crash that closed Route 522

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — An overturned truck has blocked all lanes of Route 522 in Goochland, near Wood’s Sandy Hook Store (Sandy Hook Road and Whitehall Road), Monday afternoon.

“A 1999 international tractor hauling a tanker trailer full of water was traveling northbound on Route 522 when the driver ran off road right, lost control overturning the truck and tanker,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the preliminary investigation. “The tanker did rupture to where there was some loss of the water.”

The driver, identified as John C. Gordon, 42, of Glen Allen, suffered serious injuries.

He was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and charges were considered pending against the driver.

The crash was reported at about 2:11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos and video here.