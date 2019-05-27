Rob Cardwell pays off lunch debt, surprises school cafeteria staff members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A nutritious meal is important for children -- but there are many in our community who may not be getting those meals at home.

So, in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, anchor Rob Cardwell decided to surprise some of the staff members at Washington Henry Elementary School in Hanover.

The school was recently featured on Building Better Minds after members of the Hope Community Church donated hundreds to the school lunch program so that no student would go hungry.

“That just touched our hearts at CBS 6, we thought it was fantastic,” said Cardwell. “We appreciate the hard work that you guys are doing so, to make sure that no kid goes hungry next year… We are going to go ahead and donate $200 to that fund for next year.”

But that wasn’t all, Cardwell had a special surprise for each member of the cafeteria staff as well.

“Because you guys work so hard… we’ve got some gift cards for you guys,” Cardwell added. “You can use these on anything and anywhere.”

Every Monday at 11, CBS 6 Gives honors members of the community who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.