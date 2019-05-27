Henrico teen reported missing

Man killed on Cary Street
Posted 10:03 am, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, May 27, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Owen Dwyer, 16, is missing and Henrico County Police have asked for help sharing these photos to help in the search.

Dwyer ran away from home in the area of Hunton Park Boulevard and Abbotts Cross Lane (Glen Allen) around 2:30 Monday morning.

He is described as 6’ 3” and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt (or multi-colored T-shirt).

If you have seen Owen this morning or know his whereabouts please contact Henrico Police at 501-5000.

