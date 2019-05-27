× Henrico teen reported missing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Owen Dwyer, 16, is missing and Henrico County Police have asked for help sharing these photos to help in the search.

Dwyer ran away from home in the area of Hunton Park Boulevard and Abbotts Cross Lane (Glen Allen) around 2:30 Monday morning.

He is described as 6’ 3” and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt (or multi-colored T-shirt).

If you have seen Owen this morning or know his whereabouts please contact Henrico Police at 501-5000.