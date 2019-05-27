× Louisa mourns loss of beloved firefighter Hugh Blair Wilson

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Longtime Louisa firefighter Hugh Blair Wilson passed away over the weekend following a 16-year cancer battle, the Louisa County Department of Fire/EMS announced. Wilson, 59, started his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1976. He became a full time firefighter in 2012 and rose to the rank of lieutenant.

“Beloved faithful husband of Barbara, left this earth way too soon to join his only son Firefighter Charles D. Wilson, who died in 2012,” Louisa Fire/EMS Chief Keith L. Greene said. “Blair was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, husband, dad and papaw. Blair was one who could fix anything, but he could not fix the cancer which took his life.”

In addition to his firefighter duties, the Louisa High School graduate ran his own HVAC company and worked at the Virginia Department of Corrections, according to Chief Greene.

“Blair was a member of Mineral United Methodist Church and had served as a Trustee. He enjoyed mentoring and teaching others his craft,” the chief said. “He particularly enjoyed his time as an Assistant Scout Master with BSA Troop 3 of Louisa. He will be greatly missed by all.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Mineral United Methodist Church

P.O. Box 276

Mineral, Virginia 23117

or

Santa Council of Louisa

P.O. Box 392

Louisa, Virginia 23093

The viewing will be held Thursday at:

Mineral Baptist Church

51 Louisa Ave.

Mineral, Virginia 23117

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Service will be held Friday at:

Mineral Baptist Church

51 Louisa Ave.

Mineral, Virginia 23117

Beginning at 11 a.m. followed by the interment at:

Spring Grove Cemetery

1 Bridge Rd.

Mineral, Virginia 23117.