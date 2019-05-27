Man killed on Cary Street in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in the area of West Cary Street in Richmond's Fan neighborhood, according to Richmond Police.

Police were called to the 2000 block of West Cary Street, near Meadow Street, at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to investigate gunshots fired in the area.

"Once on scene [officers] located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."

Investigators have not yet released information about a suspect, or nor motive in the shooting.

Additional information about the victim has also not yet been released.

The Richmond Police Third Precinct headquarters is situated approximately 1,000 feet from the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

37.548343 -77.466529