Fallen heroes honored at Sandston Memorial Day ceremony: ‘Freedom is not free’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Decorated with more than 1100 US flags, Seven Pines Cemetery in Sandston served as a quiet but poignant place to honor veterans who sacrificed their lives.

Memorial Day is a day to remind Americans "that Freedom is not free," said World War II Veteran Pat Johnson.

The Kahn Family understand that all too well.

"My Dad talks about him, he fought for us and died doing it," Bowden Kahn said of his uncle, who was killed during a tour of duty in Iraq.

"It helps us remember the sacrifices that they laid down for us and losing somebody that was so important to our family has a pretty significant meaning to us," said Will Kahn.

That’s why Memorial Day is so important to them.

While the day in Sandston is also filled with a red white and blue parade, many attendees understand the sacrifices that make this a reality.

Angela Worsham, whose grandfather was Killed in Vietnam, says she decided to celebrate the holiday by bringing some flowers to decorate her grandfather’s grave.

She never knew her Green Beret grandfather but says she wants her daughters to always remember his sacrifice.

"Things like events like this they make people aware of where we have been and where we are going," Johnson added.