2 suspects wanted in Southside double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are seeking two suspects in a double shooting on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night.

Officers were first called for reports of a person shot at 2219 Ruffin Road just after 11:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A short time later, officers received a second call about a possible second victim,

Officers later found a man in the 3000 block of Lynnhaven with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

Police are looking for two adult males in connection to the shootings, but do not yet released descriptions as they are still early in their investigation.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.