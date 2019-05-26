Girl killed, boy injured in shooting during cookout at Richmond park
Murder victim ID’d, new photos released of missing woman
5 people shot, 3 arrested at Brunswick County party
Scattered strong storms possible into Sunday night
10 shot, 1 killed at Virginia party
Track storms in Richmond

Why man is offering to veterans’ lawns for free in Richmond

Posted 11:32 pm, May 26, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man is going above and beyond to honor those who serve our country on Memorial Day.

Rodney Smith Jr., who has made it his mission to cut peoples' lawns for free across the country, is now in Virginia.

Smith said he is mowing lawns for military veterans and widows of veterans here in Richmond.

"If you know of a veteran or a widow of a veteran whose lawn needs to be mowed, please let me know and I'll take care of it," Smith posted on Twitter. "It's FREE. Text me at 256-508-9440."

Related Story
Man traveling to 50 states to cut grass for elderly, disabled, single moms and vets

This latest way he is giving back is part of his Raising Men Lawn Care Service foundation, in which he also provides free lawn care to the elderly and disabled.

Smith said he does it in hopes of inspiring children around the country to get involved in community service.

“It’s about letting them [kids] know that no matter how young they are, how old they are, they can make a difference, and it doesn’t have to be with a lawnmower,” he told CNN in 2018.

“They [kids] can make a difference one lawn at a time,” he added.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.