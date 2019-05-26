Why man is offering to veterans’ lawns for free in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man is going above and beyond to honor those who serve our country on Memorial Day.

Rodney Smith Jr., who has made it his mission to cut peoples' lawns for free across the country, is now in Virginia.

Smith said he is mowing lawns for military veterans and widows of veterans here in Richmond.

"If you know of a veteran or a widow of a veteran whose lawn needs to be mowed, please let me know and I'll take care of it," Smith posted on Twitter. "It's FREE. Text me at 256-508-9440."

This latest way he is giving back is part of his Raising Men Lawn Care Service foundation, in which he also provides free lawn care to the elderly and disabled.

Smith said he does it in hopes of inspiring children around the country to get involved in community service.

“It’s about letting them [kids] know that no matter how young they are, how old they are, they can make a difference, and it doesn’t have to be with a lawnmower,” he told CNN in 2018.

“They [kids] can make a difference one lawn at a time,” he added.