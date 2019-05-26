5 people shot, 3 arrested at Brunswick County party
Scattered strong storms possible into Sunday night
10 shot, 1 killed at Virginia party
Track storms in Richmond

8-year-old hospitalized, several others injured after pickup crashes into Waffle House

Posted 5:02 pm, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, May 26, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An 8-year-old is in the hospital and several other people were injured and pickup truck crashed into a restaurant in Newport News Sunday morning.

The chaotic scene happened just before 11 a.m. at the Waffle house in in the 600 block of Denbigh Boulevard, WTKR reported. 

Police said five people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy who was transported to an hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two adults were also taken to the hospital.

Investigators said charges are pending against the 75-year-old driver, was not injured in the crash.

However, investigators believe the crash was an accident.

Charges are pending against that driver.

There is no word how long the Waffle House will be closed because of the damage.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.