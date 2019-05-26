Petersburg shooting victim critically injured, Crime Insider says

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Petersburg Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

Officers said the victim is being transported to an area hospital.

The victim has life-threatening injuries, according to Crime Insider sources.

“This is an active investigation,” police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.