The important message behind Richmond’s ‘Love it? Then Lock it!’ signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are using signs -- and posts on social media -- to warn about an uptick in car break-ins along the James River.

"This is a crime we really want to tamp down on here in Richmond,” James Mercante with Richmond Police said.

Those car break-ins reportedly increase during this time of year and police are telling residents and visitors: "Love it? Then Lock It! Or Lose It!"

“We have these signs around town because look , it's summer in Richmond," Mercante said. "We have people going to the parks. We have people parking their cars in the parking deck system, going to restaurants [and] going to festivals. It’s a great time to be in Richmond. We have to remind people to please take your valuables out of your car. ”

Items like purses, firearms, computers, phones and watches, are among the top ten items stolen.

Mercante said the campaign, which launched earlier this year and reminds folks to keep their valuables with them, is working.

“We’ve actually seen the numbers in certain neighborhoods drop," Mercante explained. "We want to really make sure that the people who come down to have fun in the City of Richmond in the summer, they realize there is an issue, please take your valuables from your cars."