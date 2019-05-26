× 5 injured, multiple suspects in Brunswick shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va.– Five people are after almost 50 shots were fired by multiple shooters in Brunswick County.

At approximately 12:59 a.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting multiple shots in the 800 block of Alvis Road where there was a gathering of 150-200 people. When Brunswick deputies arrived on the scene they took two subjects into custody, with assistance from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The two subjects who were detained, arrested and charged are were Isaiah Stith, age 21, from Lawrenceville, Virginia and Maurice Webb, age 18, from Lynchburg, Virginia. Stith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless handling of a firearm. Webb was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both are being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Virginia.

Deputies also determined that the victims who were shot had left the scene. It was reported a short time later that three gunshot victims were taken to the VCU Children’s Medical Hospital in South Hill, Virginia. The Brunswick Sheriffs Office says those victims are “Janie Smith, age 22, of Lawrenceville Virginia, Teairha Bennett, age 26, of Henderson, N.C. and Tammy Clary, age 44, of LaCrosse, Virginia. Smith was flown to MCV in Richmond, Virginia. Clary was taken to VCU CMH, but later transported via ambulance to MCV.”

A short time later the Warren County Sheriff’s Office called saying they were on scene at a North Carolina Rest Area where they located a vehicle occupied by two more persons with gunshot wounds. Brunswick Sheriffs identify those victims as “Darius Hendricks, age 31, from Emporia Virginia, and Antonio Atcherson, age 19, from Emporia, Virginia.” The two were transported to Duke University Hospital in North Carolina.

Investigators who responded to the shooting scene collected evidence and conducted interviews where it was determined that O’Dayle Evans, age 28, from Lawrenceville, Virginia was in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, he was charged with that offense.

This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are sought according to the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or Brunswick County Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336.