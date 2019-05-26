Man, 2 teens arrested for armed robbery, carjacking in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two juveniles were arrested on a slew of charges in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking in Petersburg early Sunday morning.

Officials said officers were called to the 1700 block of Johnson Avenue just before 5:15 a.m.

Police said the juveniles, ages 17 and 16, will be charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, carjacking, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of marijuana.

Additionally, officials said 19-year-old Taji Parker will be charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

No additional details were available at last check.

