5 people shot, 3 arrested at Brunswick County party
Scattered strong storms possible into Sunday night
10 shot, 1 killed at Virginia party
Track storms in Richmond

Man, 2 teens arrested for armed robbery, carjacking in Petersburg

Posted 7:58 pm, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04PM, May 26, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two juveniles were arrested on a slew of charges in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking in Petersburg early Sunday morning.

Officials said officers were called to the 1700 block of Johnson Avenue just before 5:15 a.m.

Police said the juveniles, ages 17 and 16, will be charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, carjacking, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of marijuana.

Taji Parker

Taji Parker

Additionally, officials said 19-year-old Taji Parker will be charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.