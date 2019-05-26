10 shot, 1 killed at Virginia party

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- One person was killed and nine others injured when shots were fired at a party in Chesapeake, WTKR reported.

The mass shooting happened Saturday near the Maplewood Apartment complex near Holly Cove Drive and Airline Boulevard just before 10 p.m., a Chesapeake Police spokesperson said.

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect, nor the victims.

Witnesses told the Virginia Pilot that the party was a neighborhood cookout with loud music.

Police responded to the neighborhood, about an hour before the shooting, to investigate a noise violation and traffic concerns, the Pilot reported.  Officers were called to the neighborhood about an hour later for the same issues.

The shooting occurred shortly thereafter.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

