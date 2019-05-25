Minivan hits pole, nearly crashes into Richmond pizzeria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A two-car crash downtown nearly sent a minivan into a Richmond pizzeria Saturday afternoon.

The minivan stopped after it slammed into a pole at the intersection of 3rd and East Grace streets just inches from Valentino's Italian Pizzeria.

The driver of the minivan told WTVR CBS 6 that another vehicle crashed into him.

Police have not released any information about the cause of the crash.

There has been no word yet from police on injuries.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.