68-year-old man drowns in Outer Banks; rip current blamed

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – A man drowned in Southern Shores in the Outer Banks Saturday after getting caught in a rip current, according to Southern Shores Police.

Crews were dispatched to the beach between 1st and 2nd Avenue after an unresponsive person was pulled from the surf, WTKR reported.

Bystanders started CPR, but 68-year-old John Albright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the the man and his wife, who own a home in Southern Shores, appeared to be caught in a rip current.

There was no word on his wife’s condition at last check Saturday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.