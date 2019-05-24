Two great white sharks ping off Outer Banks coast

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Two great white sharks have been spotted off the North Carolina coast.

The research organization OCEARCH tracked Jane and Brunswick in the waters off the Outer Banks. A third one, Jefferson, pinged last month, but there’s no word if he’s still out there.

Jane and Brunswick are just offshore the Avon Pier. OCEARCH says they both pinged on May 22.

Jane is a sub-adult and was tagged on October 8, 2018, in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia in Canada. She’s the first female white shark ever SPOT tagged in Canadian waters.

She is 10 feet long and weighs 521 pounds.

Brunswick, also a sub-adult, is 8 feet 9 inches long and weighs 431 pounds. He was tagged in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on February 26, 2019.

Click here to see OCEARCH’s tracker.

