Memorial Day travel trouble: Crash creates 9-mile backup on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A nine-mile backup was reported on Interstate 95 south in Hanover County following an early morning crash.

"A 2017 Kia Sportage was traveling southbound in the center lane of travel when the driver veered to the right to avoid another vehicle changing lanes," a Virginia State Police spokesperson siad. "The Kia then struck a tractor trailer traveling in the right lane of travel. The tractor trailer then lost control, veered to the right, over corrected to the left, going down a ravine in the median. The tractor trailer was hauling approximately 32,000 pounds of trash, which was lost."

The crash was reported at about 3:45 a.m. just north of Kings Dominion.

"There is lane closure due to the cleanup process that will take an extended period of time," the Virginia State Police spokesperson continued.

The left lane remains closed to travel.

This is a developing story.