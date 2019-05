Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Grammy-Award Winning Producer Daniel Weatherspoon is on tour promoting his new album “Journey.” Ahead of his performance the popular musician stopped by our LIVE show to perform two songs just for us.

You can catch Daniel Weatherspoon performing Sunday, May 26th at 7 pm at the Tin Pan. For more information you can visit https://www.danielweatherspoon.com/