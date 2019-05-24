‘Super Girl’ officer wrangles snake in Henrico backyard: ‘Oh no! She buggin’’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Video posted to the Henrico County Police Facebook page Thursday afternoon shows a “Super Woman” officer wrangling a snake next to a flower bed.

The cell phone video shows the officer trying to catch the feisty snake, which strikes at the officer after she attempts to pick up the reptile.

“What was that for,” the officer chides the snake.

As the officer goes back in again, one of the men behind the camera shouts, “Oh no! No!”

“Oh, she buggin’” another man says as the officer pulls out a pole to keep the snake's head still.

With the head trapped, the officer then grabs the snake by the tail and picks it up.

"Oh she trippin,'" one of the men says in amazement as the officer walks by carrying the snake by the tail before lowering the reptile into a waiting carrier basket.

“Now that’s Super Girl right there. That’s Super Woman,” one of the men watching exclaims as the officer zips the case closed.

“Bro, you saw what she did? He jumped at her and she just kept going,” another man watching replies.

“Thank you so much,” one the men tells the officer.

“You’re welcome,” the officer replies.

The video, titled "A day in the life of 'Super Girl,'" had more than 31,000 views at last check Friday night.

