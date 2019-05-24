Storage units burgled after locks ‘smashed off’ at Church Hill condos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several condo owners in Church Hill discovered their storage units had been broken into heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

The crime happened at Noble Bakery Condos at the intersection of 26th and East Broad.

“One of the board members on the HOA stopped me, told me that the storage units had been broken into," resident Casey Collins explained.

Collins said more than a dozen storage units were broken into.

“At least 20 storage units were broken with the locks either smashed off with a hammer or the shackle had been bent back," Collins said. "Like kicked in pretty easily. That’s basically how they got in because it was locked before.”

Collins said his two bikes were stolen and other neighbors had valuables, like surround sound equipment, taken.

Collins believes the crime happened several days ago from someone who didn’t live at the condos. He said it is suspicious, since you have to have a key code to get in the building and that it is not common knowledge that they have storage units in the building.

“I don’t know how someone would have knowledge inside this place," said Collins. “I’d like to see, get my stuff back, get everyone else’s stuff back and you know, see some sort of retribution...”

In the meantime, Collins is taking extra caution.

“Got a better lock and everything for our unit and probably keep some of the more valuable things that we keep down there," Collins said. "[We'll] maybe keep them in the apartment now."

Richmond Police were on the scene Friday afternoon talking with those with the condos. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.