Police search ‘threatening’ Richmond home in drug and prostitution probe

RICHMOND, Va. — Police arrested one man after searching a south Richmond home as part of a drug and prostitution probe.

“On Friday, May 17, narcotic investigators conducted a search warrant in the 3100 block of Stockton Street after an investigation into drug distribution and prostitution,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Rodney T. Harris, 46, of the 3100 block of Stockton Street was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.”

Officers found the following items in the home:

75 grams of crack/cocaine

16 grams of heroin

3 firearms

Cell phones

Over $1,000 in cash

“This residence was a large threat to the surrounding community,” Sector 211 Lt. Lewis Mills said. “I commend the officers involved in this operation and I am so glad that the people who live in this neighborhood will now have some peace of mind.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective S. Watson at 804-646-5017 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.