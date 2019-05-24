× 🏈 Redskins announce 2019 Richmond training camp schedule

RICHMOND, Va. — Summer is almost here, which means Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond is right around the corner.

For the seventh consecutive season, the City of Richmond will host the Redskins at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

Training camp will be from July 25 through August 11 and will include 22 public on-field sessions available to fans including Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Admission to Redskins training camp is free for all fans with online registration beginning on June 1. Available parking lots provided by the city will be announced closer to camp.

After practice, Redskins players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures, schedules permitting.

2019 Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center fan schedule

The practices sessions listed below are open to the public free of charge; practice dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Thursday, July 25

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Friday, July 26

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Saturday, July 27

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Sunday, July 28

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Tuesday, July 30

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Wednesday, July 31

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Thursday, Aug. 1

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Saturday, Aug. 3 (Fan Appreciation Day)

1:00 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 4

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Monday, Aug. 5

9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Tuesday, Aug. 6

1:35 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 10

1:35 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 11

9:45 a.m. Practice

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice, overlooking the practice fields. No bleachers are available on-site. Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center visitors can walk around designated areas outside the practice fields to watch their favorite players.

For security purposes, all visitors and bags entering the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center grounds are subject to search by team security.

The following items are prohibited at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center: alcohol and illegal drugs, weapons, firearms, glass bottles, video cameras and animals (except for certified guide dogs assisting disabled guests).

Food and beverages will be available for fans to purchase on-site.