RICHMOND, Va – Pull for Pink is the innovative fundraiser sponsored by Reach out for Life. The event raises funds for programs supporting early detection of breast cancer. The Executive Director for Reach out for Life Dr. Norah Lind along with Event Chair Dr. Phil Morrissette stopped by our LIVE show to share the details behind the event.

Reach out for Life presents the innovative fundraiser “Pull for Pink” is Saturday, June 1st at Old Forge Sporting Clays in Providence Forge. The event raises funds for programs supporting early detection of breast cancer. For more information you can visit http://www.reachoutforlifeva.org/