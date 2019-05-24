🇺🇸Petersburg students honor ‘ultimate sacrifice’ ahead of Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va.— Soldiers, veterans and first responders all joined together for a Memorial Day tribute at Petersburg High School.

It was an opportunity school officials say not only helps in honoring those who serve, but continues in teaching the importance of Memorial Day.

"We also felt it was and knew that it has been a teaching moment,” said Dr. Brenda Mayo, Curriculum Specialist for Social Studies.

A special moment for Tayauna Hargrove who is a graduating senior going into the Army Reserve.

"They do this everyday to support their family and to support us," Hargrove said. "They don’t have to go out there and fight for us but they do."

Guest speakers spoke to the students at Petersburg High and shared their experiences and why they joined the armed forces.

"When the tragic events of 9/11 occurred at the very moment the second airplane struck the south tower I contemplated all of the decisions that I had made to that point... I stand before you today after 18 years of service not because of a paycheck or because of the health benefit. I stand here because of the oath of enlistment," said Staff Sergeant Meyers.

It is an honorable sacrifice she and her fellow soldiers deserve to be recognized for.

“If you see someone and you see them in their uniform even out of uniform ... just say thank you for serving us because it’s a special honor,” Hargrove said.