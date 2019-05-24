× Crash knocks out power in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 2,000 Dominion Energy customers were left without power in Chesterfield following a Friday afternoon crash.

A truck hit a power pole along the 1500 block of Old Hundred Road before 1 p.m.

An estimated time of repair on Dominion’s website indicated power could be restored between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

