Crash knocks out power in Chesterfield

Posted 1:57 pm, May 24, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 2,000 Dominion Energy customers were left without power in Chesterfield following a Friday afternoon crash.

A truck hit a power pole along the 1500 block of Old Hundred Road before 1 p.m.

An estimated time of repair on Dominion’s website indicated power could be restored between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

