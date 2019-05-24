Police ask for help finding missing Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help find a missing man.

Michael J. Douglas, 55, was last seen May 12 leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Main Street. He was reported missing May 23.

“Douglas, of no permanent address, is described as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds,” according to Chesterfield Police. “He has brown hair and brown eyes. He does not have a vehicle.”

Anyone with information about Douglas’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

